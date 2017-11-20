Elliott Fastest in First Practice at Phoenix

Tweet Chase Elliott posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway. Photo: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Chase Elliott posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 26.207 and a speed of 137.368 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 26.231 and a speed of 137.242 mph. Denny Hamlin was third in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 26.288 and a speed of 136.945 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth in his No. 18 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 26.301 and a speed of 136.877 mph. Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 26.303 and a speed of 136.867 mph.

Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-10.

Kevin Harvick was 11th and Brad Keselowski rounded out the Playoff drivers in 17th.

Hamlin posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 132.831 mph.

