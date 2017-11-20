Blaney Takes Pole Position at Phoenix
by Tucker White On Fri, Nov. 10, 2017
Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday after winning the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
The driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford posted the fastest time in the final round of qualifying with a time of 26.098 and a speed of 137.942 mph.
“It was a good run for us. We got better each round. Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to be enough. I didn’t think I got the best lap out there. I tried to get more the second lap and I messed up. Really cool, we started second here in the spring race. It’s nice to be on the pole here. This is cool. Sitting on the pole at a short track. I never would’ve thought I’d be doing that. Can’t thank SKF and Quicklane enough. Motorcraft for what they do. A good start to the weekend. Hopefully, we can just keep it going.”
It’s his second pole in 89-career starts.
Denny Hamlin will start second with a time of 26.099 and a speed of 137.936 mph. Kyle Larson will start third with a time of 26.101 and a speed of 137.926 mph. Chase Elliott will start fourth with a time of 26.155 and a speed of 137.641 mph. Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top-five starters with a time of 26.166 and a speed of 137.583 mph.
Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez will round out the top-10 starters.
Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson will round out the 12 drivers that made the final round of qualifying.
With 40 drivers entered, none failed to make the race.C1735_STARTROW