Blaney Takes Pole Position at Phoenix

Tweet AVONDALE, Ariz. - NOVEMBER 10: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #21 SKF/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford, poses with the Coors Light Pole Award after qualifying for the Monster Engergy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 10, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday after winning the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

The driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford posted the fastest time in the final round of qualifying with a time of 26.098 and a speed of 137.942 mph.

“It was a good run for us. We got better each round. Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to be enough. I didn’t think I got the best lap out there. I tried to get more the second lap and I messed up. Really cool, we started second here in the spring race. It’s nice to be on the pole here. This is cool. Sitting on the pole at a short track. I never would’ve thought I’d be doing that. Can’t thank SKF and Quicklane enough. Motorcraft for what they do. A good start to the weekend. Hopefully, we can just keep it going.”

It’s his second pole in 89-career starts.

Denny Hamlin will start second with a time of 26.099 and a speed of 137.936 mph. Kyle Larson will start third with a time of 26.101 and a speed of 137.926 mph. Chase Elliott will start fourth with a time of 26.155 and a speed of 137.641 mph. Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top-five starters with a time of 26.166 and a speed of 137.583 mph.

Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez will round out the top-10 starters.

Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson will round out the 12 drivers that made the final round of qualifying.

With 40 drivers entered, none failed to make the race.

