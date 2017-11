NASCAR Racing Schedule for Phoenix

Tweet Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 13, 2016 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this week as all three series have one final race to determine who will comprise their Championship 4. The Camping World Truck Series kicks off the activities Friday evening with the Lucas Oil 150 followed by the XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s Can-Am 500 will close out the weekend’s events with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 10

On-Track :

11 a.m.-12:50 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS2

1-2:25 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

2:30-3:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN

4:30-5:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

6:45 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

8:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps, 150 miles) – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch Live)

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

4 p.m: XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch Live)

11:45 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

noon: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12:30 p.m.: Alex Bowman

12:45 p.m.: Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft

2:50 p.m.: Denny Hamlin

3:05 p.m.: Chase Elliott

7:45 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Qualifying and Ryan Blaney (time approx.)

10:15 p.m.: Post-Truck Series Race (time approx.)

Saturday, Nov. 11

On-Track :

1:30-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

12:35 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN)

2-2:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice, NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 – NBC (200 laps, 200 miles)

Press Conference : (Watch Live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-XFINITY Series race (time approx.)

Sunday, Nov. 12

On-Track :

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 – NBC (312 laps, 312 miles)

Press Conference : (Watch Live)

5:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race (time approx.)

Complete TV Schedule

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: Lucas Oil 150

Place: Phoenix Raceway

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 150 miles (150 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on lap 150)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Ticket Galaxy 200

Place: Phoenix Raceway

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 200 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 60), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)



Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Can-Am 500

Place: Phoenix Raceway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 312 miles (312 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 312)

