PHOENIX RACEWAY RECOGNIZES MILITARY AND CELEBRATES VETERANS DAY DURING CAN-AM 500 RACE WEEKEND

Tweet Photo credit: Phoenix Raceway. From left – Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie, Cassie Gannis and Jesse Iwuji at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix.

The track will celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 with recognition festivities

PHOENIX – To celebrate Veterans Day during the Can-Am 500 race weekend, Phoenix Raceway will honor veterans and recognize the military leading up to and during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

The festivities will be capped off with Sunday’s flyover, featuring four F-35 fighter jets from Luke Air Force Base 61st Fighter Squadron. This is the second-consecutive year with a four-plane flyover, and the first to feature all F-35s.

Prior to the Can-Am 500, Phoenix Raceway is honored to host a Delayed-Entry Program swearing-in ceremony on the pre-race stage on the front stretch. These new swear-ins will assist with the unfurling of two large flags during the presentation of colors. There will also be military members stationed at each drivers’ pit stall during the pre-race ceremonies.

On Veterans Day Saturday, November 11, Phoenix Raceway will honor a US Air Force Veteran from Operation Desert Storm, as well as an E-5 Sergeant from the US Army. A retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Five and 41-year Army Vietnam Veteran will also be accepting a ticket donation from ISM Connect on behalf of the USO Arizona. Tickets have been distributed to active military and veterans organizations.

The weekend celebration began on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, where NASCAR drivers Corey LaJoie, Jesse Iwuji, Justin Haley and Cassie Gannis participated in an autograph session and took a tour of the facility, meeting with local veterans. LaJoie is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver for BK Racing, while Iwuji is an active officer in the United States Navy and competed full time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West this season. Haley will race in Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, and Gannis, a local Phoenician, has previously competed in the Truck and K&N West Series at her hometown track.

Phoenix Raceway has also worked with long-standing partner VetTix to provide race tickets to all branches of currently-serving military and veterans, including family of troops KIA. This year, the track, along with partners Anheuser-Busch and Ticket Galaxy, teamed up to provide over 500 tickets to be donated through the VetTix program. Please visit VetTix.org for more information.

Tickets to all events throughout the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

