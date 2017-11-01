Harvick fastest in second practice
by Tucker White On Sat, Nov. 11, 2017
Kevin Harvick topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway.
The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 26.800 and a speed of 134.328 mph. Chase Elliott was second in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 26.833 and a speed of 134.163 mph. Kasey Kahne was third in his No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet with a time of 26.849 and a speed of 134.083 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 26.854 and a speed of 134.058 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 26.879 and a speed of 133.934 mph.
Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.
Jimmie Johnson was 14th, Ryan Blaney was 20th and Brad Keselowski rounded out the Playoff drivers in 21st.
Erik Jones, who posted the 13th-fastest single-lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 133.060 mph.C1735_PRAC2