RCR Post Race Report – Phoenix 500

Austin Dillon Drives No. 3 Realtree Chevrolet to 14th-Place Finish at Phoenix Raceway

“We had a really fast Realtree Chevrolet today. We struggled with a tight-handling condition on the front end, but Justin Alexander and everyone on the team did a good job making adjustments. We made an unscheduled pit-stop for a flat left-rear tire during a caution and ended up losing a little bit of track position. Later in the race, we ended up with a little bit of damage during a late-race restart that got pretty crazy and I think it hurt us a little bit. We ended up finishing 14th. Still, a pretty good day at Phoenix Raceway.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard Brings Home 15th-Place Finish at Phoenix Raceway In Duracell/Menards Chevrolet

“We had a strong No. 27 Duracell/Menards Chevrolet on the long runs today, but it took a while for it to fire off on the initial start. The guys on pit road did a great job gaining spots throughout the day. We got hit from behind and suffered some damage to the nose when the field stacked up on that late-race restart, and that hurt the handling of the car over the final run. We still came out of here with a top-15 finish and we will go to Homestead and try to end the season on a high note.”

– Paul Menard

Solid Top-Five Run Foiled by Late-Race Restart Results in 20th-Place Finish for Ryan Newman and the Cat MineStar Team

“We had one hell of a Cat MineStar Chevy today. We could have won this thing again. The pit crew did a great job when we needed, and it was just a lot of fun out there. There is not much more that I could have done on that restart. We just got rear ended and had to pit. We went back out there and out ran the leader with fast lap times. I told Richard Childress we have a lot to be proud of. We struggled all weekend and to go out on race day and run with cars this capable of winning, eventually they will win. Good job again to my entire team.”

– Ryan Newman

