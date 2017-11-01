Johnny Sauter Searching For Second Consecutive Championship

Tweet Johnny Sauter, driver of the No. 21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet, celebrates with a flag after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images.

With wins at Texas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway, last year’s champion, Johnny Sauter will be looking for his second consecutive championship Friday night at Homestead-Miami. His 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign has been nothing short of spectacular.

In 2017, Sauter has collected four wins, 12 top fives, and 18 top 10 finishes in the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet. Meanwhile, he has posted an average start of 4.9 and an average finish of 6.5, with 455 laps led. None of that will matter though, when the season finale takes place Friday night at Homestead-Miami, as it’s every person for themselves and the highest finishing order of the Championship 4.

Despite high expectations, Sauter is being cautious about his trip for the second consecutive year.

“That track is really tricky,” the 14-year Truck Series veteran said. “We go down there and we get one set of tires for practice and that place eats tires like a cheese grater. Your first couple of laps you’re going to feel like King Kong and then you’re going to think ‘what is wrong with this truck?’ I suspect you’re going to see everything next week. Unload decent, struggle a little then be good in the race. We’ve just got to be smart and make smart decisions and we’ll be okay.”

“It’s been a good place for me. I wouldn’t say it’s been great, but a good place. I’ve got a lot of experience. I hope that helps.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **