NASCAR: Championship 4 Success At Homestead

With the final race of the 2017 Monster Energy Cup series looming, four drivers go into Homestead hoping to hoist the trophy come Sunday night.

Before the green flag waves on Sunday, here’s how the Championship 4 have fared at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

1. Kyle Busch

Coming into Homestead, Kyle Busch will be one to keep your eye on. With one win coming back when Busch won the championship in 2015, he has shown he has what it takes to hoist the championship trophy when the checkered flag falls. In 12 starts in Homestead, Kyle Busch has an average start of 12.8 and an average finish of 19.8. Before the new championship format was introduced, Busch had only three top-10 finishes. With the stakes high this weekend, Busch hopes to recapture his 2015 dominance and win his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title.

2. Kevin Harvick

With one win coming in his championship season, 2014, Kevin Harvick has statically had the best finishes out of the Championship 4 with an average finish of 6.9. Harvick didn’t really show his dominance this season until his first win of the season coming earlier in the year at Sonoma. In just three years at Stewart-Haas Racing, Harvick has been the face of the team grabbing Gene Haas and Tony Stewart their first championship in 2014.

Brad Keselowski

The 2012 season was the most memorable season for Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 team as he held off Jimmie Johnson to capture Roger Penske his first Monster Energy Cup Series championship. Heading into Homestead this weekend, Keselowski hasn’t shown his dominance of the 2012 season but nevertheless has had consistent finishes all year round.

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. heads into Homestead as the legitimate favorite as he has compiled seven wins this season, more than any season in the past. With three top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes, Truex has an average finish of 12.3. Furniture Row Racing will be without team owner Barney Visser this weekend after he suffered a heart attack just two weeks ago. Heading into Homestead this weekend Truex looks to show his dominance of this season and bring Barney Visser his first NASCAR title.

