GMS Racing NCWTS Homestead-Miami Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Stats

10 starts, 1 win, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s

Season Stats

22 starts, 4 wins, 12 top-fives, 18 top-10s

Additional Info

– The No. 21 team will utilize GMS chassis No. 301. This chassis is a team favorite, having been used three times this year at Iowa, Chicago and Las Vegas. Sauter earned one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and started no worse than fourth in those events.

– Competing for his second title in as many seasons with GMS Racing, Sauter has the opportunity to become just the second driver to win back-to-back NCWTS championships.

Quote

On racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

“Homestead is great because it just gives you options. You can run all over the racetrack. It’s funny how that track has changed through the years, where you used to run through the middle and it seemed to go through a phase where you’d run top, and last year I committed to the bottom all day long like it was when it was first redone. Who knows what it’ll be this year. Wherever your truck will work you can kind of put it there because there’s room. I’d like to see more racetracks like that just because you can move around a little bit and, if the pavement is taking some age, tires are wearing out and grip is a premium and that’s the fun in racing.”

On racing for another championship:

“It feels like everything is coming together at the right time. We know we’ll go into the weekend and probably question how good we are in practice because you’re dealing with different conditions than what we’ll face during the race. We’re bringing my favorite truck and with a team that hasn’t changed much since last year, there’s a level of comfort that is needed with a race that holds so much importance. There’s no need to add more pressure than necessary; we know we need to execute if we want to earn another title, but this is just another race and that’s really how it needs to be approached. I know these guys on the road, and the ones back at the shop, have done everything that needs to be done to prepare and now it’s on me to do my part.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 MyWhy Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Stats

This race will mark Haley’s first start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Season Stats

20 starts, 3 top-fives, 11 top-10s

Additional Info

– Haley will pilot GMS chassis No. 302. This chassis has been raced twice this year at Chicago and Las Vegas.

– In seven 1.5-mile starts this season, Haley has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Quote

“We did a two-day test at Homestead earlier this year and we ran around 500 laps learning the abrasive surface, running the fence as well as the bottom. I have a newer truck that we raced at Chicagoland, which ran really good, so we know we’ve got a truck that we can win with. Miami is a different animal unlike most mile-and-a-half tracks. It’s one of those tracks that’s super racey, providing slide jobs and lots of tire wear. After qualifying, the tires will already be worn down and we’ll fire the race off super loose. I wish we had more night races; I love the atmosphere that it brings. It’ll be a pretty crazy race, especially under the lights. I’m looking forward to it.”

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 STEALTH Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.

Season Stats

22 starts, 1 pole, 1 win, 5 top-fives, 11 top-10s

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no. 303 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This chassis has been raced three previous times by Kaz this season, collecting one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

-Kaz, along with GMS Racing teammate Justin Haley, took part in a team test this summer at Homestead-Miami Speedway in preparation for the season finale.

Quote

“I love Homestead-Miami Speedway. I’ve only ever tested there, but when we went there in the summer to test, I ran 200 laps right on the rim. That was probably the most fun I’ve had in a truck all year, except for maybe at Eldora (Speedway) and the road course. I know with the temperature change, from the test until now, it’s going to be a whole different track, but I’m hoping it will be equally as fun. We have a good baseline to go off from the test though and I’m really looking forward to this race.” ABOUT GMS RACING

