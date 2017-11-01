GMS Racing NXS Homestead-Miami Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead Stats

Gallagher will make his first NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 217; this chassis has been used twice this season be Gallagher at Kentucky Speedway (Start:19th/Finish:15th) and Kansas Speedway (Start:14th/Finish:21st).

Quote

“This will be my first time in an XFINITY car at Homestead-Miami Speedway. I have ran a total of four truck races at the mile-and-a-half so hopefully those previous starts will help me get acclimated in a car there. Our goal this weekend is to finish out the season on a high note. This No. 23 team has worked their tails off this year and they deserve to end this season with a solid finish.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher, Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

