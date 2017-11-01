Trevor Bayne – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:30pm EST. on NBC

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Homestead

Bayne will make his seventh career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.

Bayne’s previous best finish at Homestead is 18th in the Nov. 2015 MENCS event.

Bayne previously raced at Homestead in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making four starts and recording two top-five and two top-10 finishes. Bayne’s best finish of fifth came in 2010 and 2012 at the 1.5-mile oval.

Matt Puccia at Homestead

Puccia will be atop the box for his seventh career MENCS race at Homestead on Sunday afternoon. In six previous starts, Puccia has recorded a best finish of fifth with former Roush Fenway Racing driver Greg Biffle in 2012.

Recapping Phoenix

Bayne had a right front tire go flat as a result of a melted bead that ultimately sent the Roush Fenway driver hard into the outside retaining wall on Lap 228 in the MENCS event at Phoenix Raceway. The damage ended Bayne’s day prematurely, ultimately resulting in a 38th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Homestead:

“Homestead is my favorite track on our schedule. You can race all over the place which makes it a ton of fun to race on. Whether that’s on the white line or up by the wall. I’m really looking forward to getting there this weekend and closing out the 2017 season on a strong note.”

