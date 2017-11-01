FedEx Racing Express Facts – Homestead-Miami Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Ford EcoBoost 400

Date/Time: November 19/3 PM ET

Distance: 267 Laps, 400.5 Miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 18-20 degrees

2016 Winner: Jimmie Johnson

Express Notes:

Phoenix Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 35th in the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix International Raceway after a blown tire sent the #11 into the wall, ending Hamlin’s race and his chance to advance to the Championship 4 in the 2017 NASCAR Playoffs. Hamlin started Sunday’s race in second and dropped back to third following the start, but he quickly refocused and took over the top spot after just 28 laps. He held onto the lead as Stage 1 wound down until a hard-charging Kyle Larson moved Hamlin back to second where he would finish the first segment to pick up nine stage points. Hamlin began Stage 2 as the leader following a fast stop by the FedEx crew, and he showed the field the strength of the #11 by leading every lap of the second segment, picking up the Stage 2 win and 10 additional points. Hamlin went on to lead a race-high 193 laps of the 312-lap race before being forced to retire from the race with only 37 laps remaining. Hamlin is now sixth in the NASCAR standings following Phoenix with only one race remaining this season.

Miami Preview: The Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2017 season finale at the 1.5-mile south Florida oval. Hamlin is a two-time winner at the track and has led the field 213 circuits around the worn-out racing surface. He’s collected four of his eight top-10 finishes at Homestead during his last four visits to the speedway, including a ninth-place finish during last year’s season finale.

Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares: This season, FedEx is tying the performance of the #11 FedEx Toyota on the track to its efforts to improve road safety through a new program, Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares, by donating $111 for each lap Hamlin leads and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins the 2017 NASCAR championship.

Denny led a race-high 193 laps during Sunday’s race at Phoenix resulting in a $21,423 donation to Safe Kids Worldwide. This season, Denny has led 710 laps and captured two Cup Series wins, and FedEx has donated $100,810 to Safe Kids through the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program. Fans can track the total amount donated to date from the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program on the homepage of FedExRacing.com.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Races: 12

Wins: 2

Top-5: 4

Top-10: 8

Poles: 1

Average Start: 23.0 (Started within top-10 in five of last six starts)

Average Finish: 10.6

Laps Led: 213

Hamlin Conversation – HOMESTEAD-MIAMI:

“Obviously, we wish that we were heading to Homestead to contend for the Championship. Still, I can’t say enough about my team and how hard they worked to put us in a good position to advance (in the Playoffs) last weekend by giving me one of the best cars I’ve had all season. Overall, we’ve had a very successful year together, and we’ve learned a lot that will help us moving forward. We’ve still got one more shot to win this year (at Homestead), and we’re going to work as hard as we can to get it done.”

#11 FedEx Racing – 2017 Crew Roster Crew Chief – Mike “Wheels” Wheeler Car Chief – Leo Thorsen Engineers –Sam McAulay, Ryan Bowers Shock Specialist – Drew Bible Tire Specialist – Kerry Ferris Mechanics – Tony Hamm, Scott Eldridge, Sean Kerlin Spotter – Chris Lambert Front Tire Changer: Dustin Necaise Front Tire Carrier: Brandon Pegram Rear Tire Changer: Mike Hicks Rear Tire Carrier: Ben Fischbeck Jack Man: Nate Bolling Gas Man: Caleb Hurd Transportation – Frank Hodel, Josh Collins

