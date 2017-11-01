Truex Jr. Tale of the Tape

Martin Truex Jr. vs Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick & Brad Keselowski

Heavyweight Battle for NASCAR Cup Series Season Title

1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway

267 laps, 400 miles

Nov. 19, 2017

Note: The final four driver with the best finish in Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be crowned the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

Martin Truex Jr.

Age: 37

Hometown: Mayetta, N.J.

Team: Furniture Row Racing

Owner: Barney Visser

President: Joe Garone

Crew Chief: Cole Pearn

Homestead Car: No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Camry

Championship 4 Appearances

This will be Truex’s second Championship 4 appearance. The other was in 2015 also with Furniture Row Racing.

Truex Quotes:

Q: Your thoughts about being called the favorite?

A: “If I am the favorite, perfect, I like that. I think it’s a better position to be in. I was the underdog before and finished fourth, so yeah, bring it on.”

Q: How are you going to handle the pressure?

A: “I don’t think it’s any extra pressure at all. I have a lot of respect for the other three guys. Two of them (Busch and Harvick) were in the final four when I made it in 2015. Definitely have a little bit of experience in this position, but just honestly excited about the opportunity. I feel we’re in a whole lot better spot as a team than we were the first time we had a shot at it. I have a lot of confidence in our team right now and what we’re doing. We’re going down to Miami and just have fun and do what we know how to do – the best job we possibly can and hopefully come out on top.”

Entering Homestead, Truex is the statistical leader in the following categories

Wins: 7

Top 5s: 18

Top 10s: 25

Laps Led: 2175

Fastest Laps Run: 1,319

Miles Led: 2,941.23

Stage Wins: 19

Starting Position: 6.9

Average Finish: 9.7

Driver Ranking: 115.7

Abbreviated List of Truex’s Career Season Highs

Wins: 7 (previous 4)

Top 5s: 18 (previous 8)

Top 10s: 25 (previous 22)

Laps Led: 2175 (previous, 1809)

Truex’s NASCAR Records Set in 2017

Most season wins on a 1.5 mile track (6)

Most consecutive wins on a 1.5-mile track (4-Kentucky, Chicago, Charlotte, Kansas)

Truex Playoff Record, 2017

In the nine playoff races Truex has three wins and eight top fives for an average finish of 4.7. Take away the Talladega race where he was involved in a multicar crash, his average finish is 2.4.

No. 78 Over-the-Wall Crew, 2017

Front-tire changer Chris Taylor, West Plains, Mo. Front-tire carrier Chris Hall, Springfield, Mo. Rear-tire changer Lee Cunningham, Lake River, IL Rear-tire carrier Adam Mosher, Fort Mill, S.C. Jackman Bailey Walker, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Gasman Brian Dheel, Norton, Ohio No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Road Crew, 2017

President Joe Garone, Denver, Colo. Crew Chief Cole Pearn, London, Ontario, Canada Car Chief Blake Harris, Maypearl, Texas Ass’t Car Chief Greg Emmer, Allenton, Wis. Race Engineers Jeff Curtis, Fairfax Station, Va.

Pete Craik, Melbourne, Australia Engine Tuner Gregg Huls, Beatrice, Neb. Engine Builder Toyota Racing Development (TRD) Spotter Clayton Hughes, Thomasville, N.C. Shock Specialist Nick Kerlin, Old Fort, Ohio Tire Specialist Tommy DiBlasi, Annapolis, Md. Front-End Mechanic Nino Venezia, Philadelphia Rear-End Mechanic Rob Fairweather, Westbrookville, N.Y. IT Support Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah Pit Support Ed Watkins, Richmond, Va. Transportation Chuck Lemay, DeKalb, IL, Barry Huston, Bloomingdale, Mich., Roy Miller, Elkridge, Md., Roger Pritchard, Hutchinson, Kan. Henry Benfield, Statesville, N.C.

