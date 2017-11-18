Roush Fenway Advance – Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1.5-Mile

It’s The End of the Season as We Know it, and We Feel Fine

Three o’clock. Racing Hour. Don’t get caught without power. Side by side watch your Roush Fenway Racing drivers ride. To the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) finale down in Miami where everyone is hoping for “no whammies.” Roush Fenway has gone to victory lane across NASCAR’s three major touring series 11 different times, at the 1.5-mile oval where drivers race on various lines.

MENCS

Homestead

Sun. 11/19/17 -3:00 PM ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Homestead

Sat. 11/18/17 – 3:30 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Ty Majeski, No. 60 Ford EcoBoost Ford Mustang

Welcome to Miami

Roush Fenway has started 159 combined NASCAR races at Homestead, collecting 11 wins (7 MENCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top- fives, 70 top 10s and eight poles, while leading 1,842 laps.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 77 MENCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 22 top five finishes, 28 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,109 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five-in-a-Row

Roush Fenway earned five consecutive victories in the MENCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with former drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights

In 53 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Homestead, Roush Fenway has earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 31 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

Curtain Call

Dating back to 1988, Roush Fenway has earned the victory in the final event of the season on nine separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Martin earned wins in the 1991 and 1994 MENCS season finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway to go along with the organization’s seven MENCS victories at Homestead.

Roush Fenway Homestead Wins

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2010 Edwards Cup

1998 Burton NXS

2006 Kenseth NXS

2008 Edwards NXS

2006 Martin Truck

Roush Fenway at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 77 7 22 28 4 19590 1109 18.5 16.8 29385

NXS 53 3 22 31 2 10476 540 11.6 11.3 15714

TRUCK 29 1 6 11 2 3912 193 12.2 14.7 5868

159 11 50 70 8 33978 1842 14.1 14.3 50967

