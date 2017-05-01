Four Takeaways From The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race At Phoenix

Tweet Todd Gilliland, driver of the No. 51 Pedigree Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 10, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series raced in the mid-west this past Friday night at Phoenix International Raceway. It was an action-packed race that did not disappoint.

Here are four takeaways from the Lucas Oil 150.

Chase Briscoe Earns A Top Five Finish – With a strong F-150, Briscoe was able to earn a top-five finish at Phoenix International Raceway. He did not place in the top 10 at all in both stages, but, after all the melee was over and adjustments made to the truck by the pit crew, he wound up fourth on the pylon at the end of the night. It was his ninth top-five finish of the year. Todd Gilliland Has Another Strong Finish – In his rookie season in the truck series, Gilliland has been finishing inside the top 10 for the most part. Despite not finishing at Dover and Gateway, he seems to have found his groove. Before Phoenix, Gilliland placed 11th at Bowmanville, third at Loudon, fifth at Martinsville and recently finished seventh at Phoenix. He started fifth and placed eighth in both stages. When the night was all said and done, Gilliland finished seventh thus earning a spot in the truck series owner’s championship that will conclude Friday night at Homestead-Miami. Bayley Currey and Jason Hathaway Have Strong Runs – Expect the unexpected was used this past weekend at Phoenix. Currey and Hathaway only made one previous start, placing 25th and 15th, respectively. But after all the carnage was over with, these two rookies earned the best finish of their career thus far. Robby Lyons Gets 12th Place Finish In Debut – The Seminole, Florida driver made his first Truck Series debut at Phoenix International Raceway. Previously, Lyons only made starts in the CARS Super Late Model Tour making only four starts in two years. He collected a 12th place finish in his career debut. Not bad in your first career start.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **