Richard Petty Motorsports Thanks Aric Almirola

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 15, 2017) – This weekend, Aric Almirola will make his final start for Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM). Almirola has been the full-time driver of the No. 43 since 2012. He made five starts for the team prior to 2012.

Almirola enters the Homestead-Miami Speedway with 243 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts. Of those, 213 have been with RPM. He has the most starts for the organization that started in 2009.

The highlight of the tenure is Almirola’s win in the 2014 Coke Zero 400 at the Daytona International Speedway. A storybook win, Almirola took the checkered 30 years after “The King” Richard Petty celebrated his 200th win at Daytona.

The win also brought the No. 43 back to victory lane for the first time since 1999. The trophy and a letter from Almirola to Petty about the win sit in the Petty Museum today.

The 2014 season was the second time that RPM competed in NASCAR’s playoffs. An engine failure at Chicagoland derailed the breakout season for Almirola and the team.

Almirola won his first pole with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2012 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. His success also includes 11 Top-Five and 31 Top-10 finishes for the organization.

“It’s been a great time racing for Richard Petty Motorsports,” said Almirola. “Richard and the Petty family gave me the opportunity to get into Cup racing full-time, and I appreciate that. I wish them nothing but the best.”

“Aric always did everything we asked him to do,” said Petty. “He brought the ’43’ back to Victory Lane for us, and that was just as special for me as it was for him. We really thank him for everything he has done.”



A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola wheels the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

