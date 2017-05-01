Timothy Peters to close out Truck Series season for Young’s Motorsports

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Young’s Motorsports announced today that 10-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) winner Timothy Peters (@TimothyPeters_) will return to the team and compete in Friday night’s season finale Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway aboard the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

Peters, 37, most recently competed in Trucks for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in late Sept, where he delivered an 11th place finish after starting 20th in the Las Vegas 350k.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Timothy (Peters) back behind the wheel for us this week,” said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young.

“Timothy took a chance on driving for us at Las Vegas and really helped strengthen our program with new and fresh ideas while also reuniting with his former crew chief Chad Kendrick. We’re trying to utilize some of those ideas in Friday night’s race and hopefully, we can close out the season with another strong finish.”

The Danville, Va. native will make his 11th start at the 1.5-mile track on Nov. 17. In his previous 10 starts, Peters has mounted three top-five and seven top-10 finishes, including six consecutive top-10 finishes at Homestead dating back to 2011.

“I’m very thankful again for the opportunity to represent Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Homestead,” offered Peters. “The team is working hard to get better with every race and I hope I can bring some more experience and ideas to the table that they can take into the offseason and prepare for a healthy and competitive 2018 Truck Series season.”

Peters credits his success at Homestead to a track that suits his driving style, plus good equipment. Set for his eighth Truck Series run of the year, he is optimistic he can tally an eighth consecutive top-10 run in Miami.

“Homestead has been very good to me,” added Peters. “May not have had the best starting spot, but always found myself at the front at the end of the race. Chad and I will do everything we can to stretch the streak to eight.”

Longtime Peters supporters Autos by Nelson will adorn the No. 02 Chevrolet for the 23rd NCWTS race of the season.

Autos by Nelson strives to meet customers’ needs by offering award-winning sales, service, rental, collision and wrecker service. They have seven rooftops that carry new Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Kia, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota vehicles. Those are complemented by a huge selection of nearly 500 pre-owned vehicles.

Overall, in 237 NCWTS starts, Peters has earned eight poles, 10 wins, 57 top-five and 121 top-10 finishes and has led over 1,500 laps in competition. In a span of 13 years, Peters has crafted an average start and finish of 12.7 respectively.

For more on Tyler Young and Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com or click on his Facebook page. Young is also active on Twitter. You can follow and tweet with him @TylerYoung02.

The Ford EcoBoost 200 (134 laps / 201 miles) is the 23rd of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. A final practice has been etched in from 10:00 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 3:30 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are Eastern (ET).

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway Fast Facts:

Driver: Timothy Peters (@TimothyPeters_)

Owner: Randy Young (Young’s Motorsports)

Crew Chief: Chad Kendrick

Truck Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Engine Builder: Collins Engine Works

