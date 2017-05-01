Leavine Family Racing Looks To Charge Into Homestead

McDowell and Leavine Family Racing Closing Out Best Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season

CONCORD, N.C. (November 16, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway where they earned one of their best-ever finishes together.

This year alone, McDowell and LFR have recorded 15 Top-20 finishes, and one Top-5 finish, as they are on the cusp of completing both of their best seasons in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS).

With the finale of the team’s best MENCS season approaching, LFR and McDowell are looking to charge into Homestead and have a repeat of last year’s final race.

During the 2016 MENCS finale, McDowell and LFR qualified 26th but were able to match their best effort of the season. The team was able to quickly make up multiple spots and maintain position for the majority of the race to earn a 10th place finish at Homestead.

“This will be a bittersweet race weekend for a lot of reasons – probably more so this year than ever,” said McDowell. “Last year we finished Homestead so strong as a team with my first Top-10 there. It was a big weekend for us, and it was so cool to go into the off-season with our best result and that momentum. This is the last race, and we want to finish strong. It will be a special race for us.”

The 2017 MENCS season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway will take place on Sunday, November 19 at 3:00pm EST. Race coverage of the Ford Ecoboost 400 will be on NBC.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2017 alone, McDowell and LFR have earned one Top-5 finish, four Top-15 finishes and 14 Top-20 finishes together. In 2018, 14-year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) veteran, Kasey Kahne, will pilot the No. 95 for LFR. Kahne currently has 18 wins and 92 Top-5 finishes in the MENCS. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **