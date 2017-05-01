Can-Am / Kappa – Matt DiBenedetto Miami Race Advance

The Go Fas Racing team looks to close out an exciting year with a fitting ending to a record-breaking year.

Race 36 of 36:

The Go Fas Racing team has shattered a lot of team records this season, and they hope to break another this weekend. The team has improved their average finishing position from 34.3 to 26.9, while improving their average starting position from 37.5 to 28.8. No other team has seen improvements like that from one year to the next. In a world full of NASCAR Goliaths that have been around for ages dominating the sport, Go Fas Racing has found a way to continue to surprise and move forward, beating teams with budgets and history much larger than their own. This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the team looks to finish out their strongest season ever with another team-best finish.

2017 – A Year to Remember:

It was only the week before Christmas when Go Fas Racing and Matt DiBenedetto announced that they were working together for the 2017 season. Just a few weeks later, Go Fas and DiBenedetto had surrounded themselves with a very different roster of road and shop crew, looking to improve for the new season. With just a few weeks to work and a new team-dynamic, the Go Fas Racing team worked feverishly to get the Fords ready for competition. Little did they realize, they would break the team’s record for best-ever finish in just their first race together – a 9th place result in the Daytona 500. Nine months later, the team has compiled two top-10 finishes, five top-20 finishes, and many track-best qualifying and race results. With Crew Chief Gene Nead, driver Matt DiBenedetto, and all of the team returning for 2018 with a full offseason of preparation – the entire operation aims to continue their improvement and move even further up the standings.

Last Week for the No.32 Team:

Phoenix Raceway was the site of the Can-Am 500 – a big race for the Can-Am / Kappa team with their primary sponsor being the entitlement sponsor of the weekend. DiBenedetto qualified the Can-Am / Kappa Ford in the 30th position on Friday afternoon. About halfway through the race, the power-steering began to fade causing the team to pull the car into the pit stall to fix the problem. The team worked diligently to fix the leak allowing DiBenedetto to race his way back up the field, finishing in the 27th position.

DiBenedetto on Homestead-Miami Speedway:

“I like Miami because you can run literally anywhere on the track even for qualifying. I’ve learned a lot in my few races there and Gene and I now know that we have to have the car really tight to last on a long run. If it’s neutral, it will be too loose over a long-run. It’s such a fun place to race because the groove moves around a lot and you can utilize just about every portion of the racetrack to find speed. The top groove really comes in as a run goes on and allows us to run right on the fence, which is really hard, but so much fun.”

Chassis Info: Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-931 to serve as the primary car this weekend. This chassis last raced at Texas just two weeks ago.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Starts: 2

Average Start: 34.0

Average Finish: 32

Best Finish: 27th (2016)

About Our Team

About Can-Am|BRP:

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.5 billion from 107 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide. Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder, Outlander, Renegade, Maverick, Commander, X and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information please visit www.brp.com or www.can-am.brp.com.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

