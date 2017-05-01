Dalton Sargeant Returns to Where it All Began, Homestead-Miami Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (November 16, 2017) – Dalton Sargeant and the No. 99 Performance Plus Motor Oil, MDM Motorsports team head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season finale with confidence after running inside the top-10 the week before at Phoenix Raceway. Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 will mark Sargeant’s sixth career start in the NCWTS and his first ever start at the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, even though he’s visited victory lane and earned championships at the South Florida racing facility.

Sargeant, a 19-year old NASCAR rookie from nearby Boca Raton has been dreaming about this weekend for a long time.

“It all started in 2006 when my brother Logan and I received 125cc karts for Christmas,” said Sargeant. “The closest place to make laps in the winter time was a track they setup in the parking lot of Homestead-Miami Speedway called Homestead Karting. I was seven years old and didn’t know anything about racing or karts or even what the different flags meant. I can remember running that track for hours just trying to beat lap times. Homestead Karting is the place where I found my passion and love for racing. Our family would camp out in an RV for days right there in the parking lot, it’s where we celebrated holidays and birthdays as a family so to say Homestead-Miami Speedway is a special place to me would be an understatement.”

After starting his racing career at Homestead Karting, Sargeant went on to win several races at the .7 mile road course and even captured the 2010 Rotax Mini Max Championship and finished on the podium of the Florida Winter Tour Championship several times. Sargeant eventually moved to Europe to peruse the top-level of karting and represented the United States in several world karting championships before moving back to North Carolina to compete full time in stock cars. He hopes his previous successes will transfer over to the much larger track at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Making my first laps in NASCAR competition around the 1.5 mile track is something every kid racing in the parking lot dreams of. I can remember looking at that huge grandstand off in the distance and hoping one day that I would have the opportunity to compete there. It’s exciting that I get that opportunity this weekend with Performance Plus Motor Oil and MDM Motorsports. We had a really good run going last week at Phoenix but got caught up in a six-wide battle after a late restart and didn’t get the finish we were hoping for. Although I’m a rookie, I have veteran leadership behind me in Shane Huffman and everyone at MDM so I hope we’ll be able to contend for a solid finish once again.”

The Ford EcoBoost 200 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will take place Friday, November 17 at 8:00pm EST and will be televised live on FS1. Keep up with Sargeant and the Performance Plus Motor Oil, MDM Motorsports No. 99 team with live updates on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@DaltonSargeant and @MDMmotorsports) as well as DaltonSargeant.com.

