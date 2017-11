NASCAR Racing Schedule for Homestead Championship Weekend

Tweet Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Jimmy John's Chevrolet, leads the field past the green flag to start the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 20, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images.

All three series head to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend to crown their champions. The Camping World Truck Series finale will air on FS1 Friday evening, followed by the XFINITY Series race Saturday afternoon on NBCSN. Sunday the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will hit the track for the title event at 3 p.m. on NBC to determine its 2017 champion.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 17

On-Track :

8:30-9:25 a.m.: World Truck S.ies Practice – FS1

10-10:55 a.m.: World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBCSN

2:30-3:25 p.m.: XFINITY Series Practice – NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

5-5:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – NBCSN

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – NBCSN

8 p.m.: Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

Noon: Cup Series

2 p.m.: XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10:20 a.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

11:30 a.m.: Joe Gibbs (Owner, Joe Gibbs Racing), Joe Garone (President, Furniture Row Racing), Tony Stewart (Owner, Stewart-Haas Racing) and Walt Czarnecki (Executive Vice President, Penske Corporation)

4:30 p.m.: Ron Hornaday Jr.

7:15 p.m. (approx.): Post-Cup Series qualifying, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski

10:15 p.m. (approx.): Post-Camping World Truck Series Race/Champion

Saturday, Nov. 18

On-Track

10-10:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – CNBC

11:15 a.m.: XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – CNBC

1-1:50 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) – NBCSN

Press Conference : (Watch live)

9:15 a.m.: NASCAR Partnership Announcement

12:20 p.m.: Jim Campbell (Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports), Dave Pericak (Global Director of Ford Performance) and Ed Laukes (Group Vice President, Marketing for Toyota Motor North America)

6 p.m. (approx.): Post-XFINITY Series Race/Champion

Sunday, Nov. 19



On-Track

3 p.m.: Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) – NBC

Press Conference : (Watch live)

11 a.m.: NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France and NASCAR President Brent Dewar

6:15 p.m. (approx.): Post-Cup Series Race/Champion

Race Details:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Race: Ford EcoBoost 200

Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: Friday, Nov. 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 201 miles (134 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on lap 134)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Race: Ford EcoBoost 300

Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Ford EcoBoost 400

Place: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on lap 267)

