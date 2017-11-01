Kyle Busch fastest in first practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Kyle Busch topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 31.269 and a speed of 172.695 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 31.299 and a speed of 172.529 mph. Kevin Harvick was third in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 31.420 mph. Kyle Larson was fourth in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 31.539 and a speed of 171.217 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 11 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 31.606 and a speed of 170.854 mph.

Trevor Bayne, Jimmie Johnson, Michael McDowell, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-10.

Brad Keselowski rounded out the Playoff drivers in 21st.

During the session, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s engine malfunctioned — “something broke,” as he put it on Twitter afterwards — and he’ll start the race from the tail-end of the field.

Larson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 165.012 mph.

