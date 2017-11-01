Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Development Driver Chase Briscoe Wins First Race

Tweet HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Christopher Bell, driver of the #4 JBL Toyota, poses champions sticker in Victory Lane after placing second and winning the Camping World Truck Series Championship during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ford Performance development driver Chase Briscoe earns first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win, taking his Brad Keselowski Racing Ford F-150 to victory in Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Briscoe is the first driver signed to the new program, which was announced in January.

HOMESTEAD, FL, November 17, 2017 – Ford Performance development driver Chase Briscoe scored his first major NASCAR national series event win when he captured the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway Friday night. The win marked the first by the Ford Performance driver development racer since the program’s inception earlier this year.

“This is a long time coming. I’m so proud of all these guys. Thank you so much to Ford for believing in me. I know that this year, at least by my standards and what I felt like I could have done, for those guys to continue to believe in me makes me feel so blessed and thankful to be here,” said Briscoe. “I know two years ago I was sleeping on couches and now to be a winner in NASCAR — I wish we were in the final four. I felt like we could have been, but that’s part of the circumstances. I have to thank Brad and Ford and the Cunninghams. It’s been a long time coming. I can’t thank them enough.”

The Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR) driver edged Christopher Bell for the win in the No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford F-150 while teammate Austin Cindric finished fifth and ended up third in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship.

“Congratulations to Chase on earning his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “As part of our commitment to develop young race car drivers within NASCAR, we knew that this day would come for Chase. He has proven all season that his talent on-and-off the track exemplifies what we look for in candidates to carry the Ford Performance badge. He is a tremendous talent and we look forward in sharing more victory lane celebrations with him in the future.”

Announced last January in partnership with BKR owner and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, the Ford Performance multi-tiered driver development program is designed to cultivate home-grown talent for all Ford teams in NASCAR while serving as a key role in product development and testing for race and product development vehicles.

“I feel that Chase is one of the best young talents – if not the best – in the sport that is not in the Cup Series so it is not a surprise to me to see him win a race and make the playoffs in his rookie year,” said Keselowski. “It has been tremendous to have a role in continuing to develop top-tier talent in NASCAR. Chase is a driver that has that kind of future and I am proud, just like I was when Ryan Blaney won for us, that we could play a part in his growth.”

Briscoe, 22, is no stranger to on-track success. The Indiana native scored the 2016 ARCA Racing Series championship in his first full-time season, capturing the title by 535 points. At age 13 he became the youngest 41 cubic-inch sprint car winner in history breaking the mark previously set by five-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Jeff Gordon.

