Chevrolet Camaro Carries William Byron to Championship Victory

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (November 18, 2017) – William Byron, driver of the No. 9 Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro, claimed the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship with a third-place finish in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. His title, the first for Byron and second in the past four seasons for JR Motorsport co-owners Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., marks Chevrolet’s 19th Driver’s Championship since the inception of the series in 1982.

“Congratulations to William Byron on earning his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “William and the No. 9 Chevy Camaro team had momentum all season long and we are extremely proud of them for earning this championship.”

On the way to the title he piloted his Chevy Camaro to four wins, 12 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes, Byron becomes the 28th different driver to win an Xfinity Series title, the second-youngest title holder in series history at 19 years, 11 months and 20 days, and the sixth series champion from the state of North Carolina.

Byron becomes the second rookie to earn an Xfinity series title in his first season of competition; and joins the first rookie to accomplish that feat, former JR Motorsports driver, Chase Elliott (2014).

“I don’t know that I took a breath the last 20 laps,” said Byron. “That was incredible. I just have to thank this team. This is awesome. Elliott (Sadler, teammate) raced me clean and we just raced hard for it. I just can’t believe this. I’ve just got to thank God for giving me this platform to perform. I can’t believe this. I’m tired, whew. Thanks to all the fans here this evening, this is an unbelievable crowd, I just can’t believe it.”

Hendrick Motorsports continues its legacy of propelling drivers to their first championship as Byron becomes the sixth different driver to earn his first title for JR Motorsports co-owner Rick Hendrick.

Byron joins 14 other Team Chevy drivers to record this achievement. Others include: Chase Elliott (2014), Austin Dillon (2013), Clint Bowyer (2008), Martin Truex, Jr. (2004-05), Brian Vickers (2003), Kevin Harvick (2001 & ‘06), Jeff Green (2000), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (1998-99), Randy LaJoie (1996-97), Johnny Benson (1995), David Green (1994), Steve Grissom (1993), Joe Nemechek (1992) and Larry Pearson (1987).

“Also, congratulations to Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Rick Hendrick on earning another championship for JR Motorsports,” Campbell continued. “JR Motorsports has positioned themselves as one of the premier organizations in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; and Chevrolet is proud to race with them.”

Chevrolet returns to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway for the season opening event on February 17, 2018.

