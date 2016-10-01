A Season To Remember for Martin Truex Jr.

Tweet Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, celebrates with teammates after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

As the checkered flag waved on the 2017 season Sunday night, Martin Truex Jr. became our newest champion. It has indeed been a season to remember for Truex who has risen in the past five years from just another driver to a Monster Energy Cup Series champion. This was a season to remember for Truex who compiled more wins this season than any season in the past.

Showing emotion as soon as he climbed out of the car, Truex described his win as ”overwhelming.” With a career that has seen its share of ups and down, Truex now has a reason to celebrate.

Martin Truex Jr. spoke to the media about how much this championship season has meant, not only for him personally but also for his girlfriend Sherry Pollex, as well as his team.

“A lot of it was for her,” said Truex, who won for the first time at Homestead and the 15th time in his career. “A lot of it was for me. A lot of it was for this team – just, I don’t even know what to say. We just never gave up all day long. We didn’t have the best car. I don’t know how we won that thing. Never give up. Dig deep.”

Battling Kyle Busch in the closing laps, Truex gave the top lane a try and held off Kyle Busch to score his eighth win of the season and his first Monster Energy Cup series championship.

Martin Truex Jr. 2017 season statistics.

Wins: 8

Top 5s; 19

Top 10s: 26

Average Start: 6.8

Average Finish: 9.4

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **