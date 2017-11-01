NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Power Rankings-Homestead-Miami

Tweet During the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series came to Homestead-Miami Speedway this past weekend to settle the Championship 4, however, there were 28 other drivers who had a shot at the win.

Here’s a look at this week’s power rankings from Homestead-Miami.

Chase Briscoe – It was the perfect storybook ending for Brad Keselowski Racing, who closed its doors at the end of the season. The No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford driver started on the pole after qualifying early Friday afternoon. Throughout the race, Briscoe placed second in Stage 1 and third in the second stage. On lap 96, he retook the lead from Ben Rhodes, who had to pit for troubles with his vehicle. Briscoe inherited the lead from him and held on from there to win his first ever career win as BKR closed its doors. As it was announced this past week, Briscoe has 2018 plans, as he will share the No. 60 ride of Roush Fenway Racing along with Ty Majeski and his teammate, Austin Cindric. Christopher Bell – Bell didn’t have the strongest qualifying spot all year by qualifying 13th. With adjustments, the No. 4 JBL Tundra team worked their way through the field. In fact, Bell won the first stage and finished second in Stage 2. He led once for 10 laps. It was just enough for him though, as Bell would win the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship. He will now compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series full time in 2018 competing for that championship. Ryan Truex – After a disappointing finish the week before at Phoenix International Raceway, Truex rebounded and finished fourth in the season finale at Homestead. He qualified sixth and stayed in the top 10 for most of the race. Truex finished fifth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2. At the end of the Ford Ecoboost 200, the scoring pylon showed him fourth, thus earning his eighth top-five finish of the year. Stewart Friesen – Another race, another top 10 finish for the Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario driver. Friesen qualified ninth but did not finish in the top 10 at all in either stage. However, the No. 52 Halmar Racing driver worked hard and wound up seventh. This would be his fifth top 10 of the 2017 season. Timothy Peters – It was great seeing Timothy Peters back in the truck series this past weekend. After the Charlotte Motor Speedway race in May, Red Horse Racing announced it would close its doors due to lack of sponsorship. This left Peters and Brett Moffitt without a ride for the rest of the season. Peters has been racing off and on for various teams like MDM and Young Motorsports. After only racing eight races this season in what would have been a full season for Peters, he finished 10th for Young Motorsports in the last race of the year. Here’s hoping Peters can find a full-time next year for the truck series.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **