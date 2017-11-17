AmericanTrucks Announces the American Build Giveaway

AmericanTrucks and AmericanMuscle Giveaway a $17,760 Truck Build

MALVERN, PA. (October 30th, 2017) – AmericanTrucks.com, in conjunction with its sister store AmericanMuscle.com, are proud to announce their biggest truck build giveaway yet. The American Build Giveaway will award one (1) finalist with a grand prize of $17,760 in patriotic fashion to customize the greatest American vehicle, the Pick-up Truck, making it even better. If those odds aren’t appealing to you, 76 runners-up can enter to win a limited edition American Build Prize Pack.

How it works:

For the grand prize drawing, entrants can sign-up to win on AmericanMuscle.com or AmericanTrucks.com starting on October 30, 2017. For the secondary prize drawing, which includes the chance to win 76 limited edition American Build Prize Packs, entrants must use the hashtag “#americanbuildgiveaway” on social media posts for consideration. All submissions must be received by March 31, 2018. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Please see the official rules on the giveaway form and void where prohibited.

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is the number one leader in providing aftermarket parts and accessories for Chevrolet Silverados, GMC Sierras, Dodge Rams, and Ford F-150s. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the most desirable parts at the best prices. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and service.

Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

