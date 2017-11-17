NASCAR Champion’s Week at Las Vegas 2017 Schedule

Tweet HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, celebrates with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this week for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion’s Week. Please check below for the complete schedule, including links for the live-streaming events. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

6-7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Driver Autograph Session at NASCAR Fan HQ

8-9 p.m.: Champion’s Week Kickoff with Series Champions at NASCAR Fan Lounge

12-1:30 a.m.: Appreci88ion Event with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

1-3 p.m.: NMPA Myers Brothers Awards

5:30-8 p.m.: NASCAR Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco

11 p.m.-2 a.m.: NASCAR After the Lap

Thursday, Nov. 30

2:30-4 p.m.: NASCAR Driver Autograph Session at NASCAR Fan HQ

8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards – Live coverage will be provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR while NBCSN coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Live-Stream Links

1-2:30 p.m.: Myers Brothers Awards (Watch)

5:30-8 p.m.: Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco (Watch)

11:45 p.m.-12:45 a.m.: Glass Case of Emotion LIVE from NATL (Watch)

For more information on these and other Champions Week activities in Las Vegas, visit https://championsweek.nascar.com/

