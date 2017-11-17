NASCAR Champion’s Week at Las Vegas 2017 Schedule
by Official Release On Mon, Nov. 27, 2017
NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this week for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion’s Week. Please check below for the complete schedule, including links for the live-streaming events. All times are Eastern.
Tuesday, Nov. 28
6-7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Driver Autograph Session at NASCAR Fan HQ
8-9 p.m.: Champion’s Week Kickoff with Series Champions at NASCAR Fan Lounge
12-1:30 a.m.: Appreci88ion Event with Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
1-3 p.m.: NMPA Myers Brothers Awards
5:30-8 p.m.: NASCAR Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco
11 p.m.-2 a.m.: NASCAR After the Lap
Thursday, Nov. 30
2:30-4 p.m.: NASCAR Driver Autograph Session at NASCAR Fan HQ
8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards – Live coverage will be provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR while NBCSN coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Nov. 29 – Live-Stream Links
1-2:30 p.m.: Myers Brothers Awards (Watch)
5:30-8 p.m.: Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco (Watch)
11:45 p.m.-12:45 a.m.: Glass Case of Emotion LIVE from NATL (Watch)
For more information on these and other Champions Week activities in Las Vegas, visit https://championsweek.nascar.com/