Truex Jr. Makes Stop in Denver; Mayor Proclaims FRR Day
by Official Release On Tue, Nov. 28, 2017
Truex Jr.’s Championship Celebration Continued
with Stop in Denver, Home Base for Furniture Row Racing
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Proclaims Furniture Row Racing Day
DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 28, 2017) — Martin Truex Jr, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, stopped in Denver Monday for a media event at the Showroom @Furniture Row.
The championship trophy and Truex’s Furniture Row Racing’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats winning Toyota from Homestead were big hits with the local media.
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock attended the event and read a proclamation proclaiming Furniture Row Racing Day in the Mile High City, the home base for Furniture Row Racing. Truex presented Mayor Hancock with a Furniture Row Racing crew shirt.
After the two-hour event Truex headed to Las Vegas where he will be the main focus of NASCAR’s Champion’s Week, which will culminate with an Awards Show Thursday evening, televised on NBC Sports Network, 9 p.m. ET (7:00 MT)