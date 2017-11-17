Truex Jr. Makes Stop in Denver; Mayor Proclaims FRR Day

Tweet Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Martin Truex Jr. stand next to 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Trophy

Truex Jr.’s Championship Celebration Continued

with Stop in Denver, Home Base for Furniture Row Racing

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Proclaims Furniture Row Racing Day

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 28, 2017) — Martin Truex Jr, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, stopped in Denver Monday for a media event at the Showroom @Furniture Row.

The championship trophy and Truex’s Furniture Row Racing’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats winning Toyota from Homestead were big hits with the local media.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock attended the event and read a proclamation proclaiming Furniture Row Racing Day in the Mile High City, the home base for Furniture Row Racing. Truex presented Mayor Hancock with a Furniture Row Racing crew shirt.

After the two-hour event Truex headed to Las Vegas where he will be the main focus of NASCAR’s Champion’s Week, which will culminate with an Awards Show Thursday evening, televised on NBC Sports Network, 9 p.m. ET (7:00 MT)

