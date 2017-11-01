Driver Analysis: Jason Hathaway

Tweet PETERBOROUGH, ON - SEPTEMBER 19: Jason Hathaway, driver of the No. 3 Fast Eddie/Choko/HGC Chevrolet and Scott Steckly, driver of the No. 22 Canadian Tire Dodge race during the Pinty's 250 at Kawartha Speedway on September 19, 2015 in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/NASCAR via Getty Images.

With the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season over. It gives us time to analyze some drivers and see how they did throughout the year.

There were several rookies that made their first start this season. One of them being Appin, Ontario Canada driver, Jason Hathaway.

Before making his career debut at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for the truck series, Hathaway made several series starts in the Canadian Association for Stock Car Auto Racing and the NASCAR Pinty Series with selective starts in the K&N Pro Series East.

When he made his Truck Series debut at Bowmanville, Hathaway started 22nd and finished 15th. In that race, he ran as high as 14th and as low as 29th, which gave him a total of 41.4 percent quality passes. Not bad for making your first start, especially at the challenging race track.

Hathaway’s best finish of the year came at Phoenix International Raceway driving for Jay Robinson. After three crazy wrecks and red flags, this saw him getting a potential top 10 finish. However, he was relegated to an 11th place finish at the 1-mile racetrack.

“We had a great run tonight at PIR. Having an opportunity to run at this fun oval was a dream come true,” Hathaway said after the race. “The NASCAR Truck series is so much fun and the competitors are great to race with. Thanks to Kubota for all they did to get us here. It meant the world to us to have their support.”

Needless to say, Hathaway had a solid 2017 season by only making two starts. Nothing is set in stone yet for the 41-year-old in 2018, but it would be great to see him back in the Truck Series.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **