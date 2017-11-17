Truex, Pollex Win Coveted Myers Brothers Award

Hardware Gifted to Sport’s Best During Annual Industry Ceremony

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 29, 2017) – A storybook season added another brilliant chapter on Wednesday as Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex won the prestigious 2017 Myers Brothers Award. The honor recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to stock car racing and is voted upon by the National Motorsports Press Association.

Truex, with his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship, captured the attention of NASCAR fans everywhere during 2017. His on-track dominance was one reason, as the New Jersey-native won a series-high eight races. But even more so, fans were drawn to the unassuming Truex because of the grace he and Pollex showed in the face of heartache.

Pollex battled a recurrence of ovarian cancer throughout the 2017 season, sometimes missing Truex’s race-winning performances while undergoing treatments to counter the disease.

The couple transformed their adversity into opportunity.

Their charitable efforts around childhood and ovarian cancer have helped spotlight the diseases, with their annual Catwalk for a Cause fashion show, as well as the “Drive for Teal and Gold,” both raising funds to help find a cure.

The Myers Brothers Award – named after pioneer NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers – has been presented every year since 1958.

A number of other awards were presented, acknowledging achievements ranging from marketing excellence to success on the track and skill in the garage.

Here is the complete list of Thursday’s award winners from the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards

Luncheon:

· NMPA Myers Brothers Award: Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex

· Buddy Shuman Award: Bruton Smith

· NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award: FOX Sports and NBC Sports

· Chevrolet Lifetime Achievement Award: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

· American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award: Martin Truex Jr.

· Coors Light Pole Award: Kyle Busch

· Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Award: Martin Truex Jr.

· Ingersoll Rand Power Move Award: Ryan Newman

· MAHLE Clevite Engine Builder of the Year Award: Toyota Racing Development

· Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team

· Mobil 1 Driver of the Year Award: Kyle Larson

· MOOG Go the Extra Mile Crew Chief of the Year Award: Tony Gibson, crew chief No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team

· Sherwin-Williams Fastest Lap Award: Kyle Busch

· Sunoco Diamond Performance Award: Martin Truex Jr.

· Comcast Community Champion of the Year: Chip Ganassi Racing Pit Crew Department

· Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award: Erik Jones

· Champion Crew Chief Award: Cole Pearn

