Driver Analysis: Jesse Little

Tweet DOVER, DE - MAY 28: Jesse Little, driver of the No. 97 Carolina Nut Company Toyota, speaks to the media before practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 28, 2015 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images.

The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver analysis continues with Jesse Little. Little is the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little.

In the 2017 season, Little has made sporadic starts driving the No. 97 for JJL Motorsports that is owned by Jason Little. He made just four starts which came at Dover International Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Phoenix International Raceway, respectively. His best finish was ninth in his second start of the year at Iowa after starting in the same spot.

Little has been racing in the Truck Series off and on since 2015 making a span of 13 starts in a little over three years. The ninth-place finish at Iowa was his best career finish by the young 20-year-old. During those three years, he averaged a 14.8 start and an 18.9 average finish, with 1,782 laps completed. He did not qualify for one event which came at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Little has improved on his average start this year of 12.7 and an average finish of 13.7.

JJL Motorsports is looking forward to the 2018 season, but need sponsorship to compete in more races next year. An unfortunate crash on lap 136 at Phoenix, which saw a five-truck pileup, ended his season early.

Little spoke about his Phoenix crash, saying, “Had a great truck tonight. Truck was fast, top five fast. I was patience all race as I worked my way up through the field to position myself for a strong finish. I am frustrated that our race ended this way. Tried to back out at last minute when I realized I was five wide but was just too late. I’m fine, little sore. Truck is killed. No quit in me though. Hope to be back next year just as competitive. Love this sport to death.”

You can follow Little on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **