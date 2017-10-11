Driver Analysis: Camden Murphy, Tyler Young and Brett Moffitt

Tweet DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 7 Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 23, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver analysis continues with drivers Camden Murphy, Tyler Young and Brett Moffitt. Here’s a look at how the trio did in the 2017 season.

Camden Murphy made eleven starts in the 2017 season. This would be his fourth season racing part-time in the Truck Series and the season was challenging for the young 21-year-old. He finished only two races (Bowmanville and Las Vegas), while the other nine races were not finished and he was out early on in the race. Murphy’s best starts came at Chicago and Las Vegas. In his 10th race of the season at the 1.5-mile track in Vegas, Murphy scored his best career finish of 17th.

Next up in this trio of drivers is the driver of the No. 02 of Young Motorsports, Tyler Young. Young was making his sixth career season start in the Truck Series. He made just eight starts and had one top 10 finish that came at the wild card track of Talladega Superspeedway. Otherwise, his 2017 season was made up of three top-15 finishes that came at Kansas, Michigan and of course, Talladega. He also had Truck Series veteran Timothy Peters fill in from time-to-time at Las Vegas and Homestead, where he finished 10th and 11th respectively. A solid year for the Young Motorsports team who will look to come in strong for the 2018 season.

“Timothy did an awesome job for us,” Young said. “I can’t thank him (Timothy Peters) enough. I was really impressed with the way he drove Homestead. He has a niche for that place and he really kept us pumped up. He certainly put us in the spotlight and proved that we’re going in the right direction with our program. No doubt his effort really boosted the spirits of everyone on the team.”

“I feel like we’re making some big gains, especially towards the end of the season. We’ll keep working on it, making tweaks-building new trucks and more. The future looks pretty bright for us and I can’t wait to see all unfold in less than 90 Daytona.”

The final driver of the trio is 25-year-old Brett Moffitt. Moffitt only made five starts as his 2017 season was cut short after Charlotte. Unfortunately, Red Horse Racing announced a couple of weeks after his final start of the season that they would shut down. This left him without a ride, despite only making five starts. Moffitt had a best finish of sixth at Martinsville and led two laps. Here’s hoping he gets a ride in the 2018 Truck Series season.

