Richard Childress Racing Names Andy Petree Vice President of Competition; Dr. Eric Warren Named Chief Technology Officer

Petree brought on full time following comprehensive competition review, Warren to focus on innovation and engineering strategy

WELCOME, N.C. (December 4, 2017) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has named Andy Petree as its new Vice President of Competition, and Dr. Eric Warren as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. The organizational moves bolster RCR’s competition department with more than 50 years of combined racing experience.

Petree joins RCR on a full-time basis after he was brought on in an advisory role in October to conduct a comprehensive review of the team’s competition area. Warren, who has served in a competition leadership position at RCR since 2012, will oversee RCR’s engineering department and new technology strategy. The Chief Technology Officer will report to the Vice President of Competition.

“These organizational moves will strengthen our competition department tremendously,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “We felt that Andy did an exceptional job in the past month during his review of our competition area. Bringing him on as a Vice President of Competition is a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

“I’ve known Andy for a long time and we’re thrilled to have him work alongside our team, including Eric in his new role as Chief Technology Officer. This move will allow Eric to use his years of experience and many technical talents to focus on engineering and the application of emerging technologies,” Childress said.

Petree’s experience in NASCAR runs deep. For decades, he has served in numerous roles, including driver, team owner and championship-winning crew chief. He most recently served as a television analyst for Fox Sports.

Warren holds a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from North Carolina State University and has held numerous roles in stock car racing dating back to 1997 including competition director, chief aerodynamicist and technical director. He joined RCR in October 2012 and since then has been a part of 24 victories and one championship in NASCAR’s top-three touring series.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro) and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro).

