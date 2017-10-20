NASCAR Legend Jack Ingram Serious Injured in Car Accident

Tweet Rainier Ehrhardt. Getty Images

NASCAR is one of the most demanding and dangerous racing sports around. It is not easy to imagine that a former champ would end up fighting for his life, long after his career has come to an end. So, it came as a real shock to the NASCAR and motor racing industry to learn that Jack Ingram, a national treasure and NASCAR Hall of Famer has been seriously injured in a vehicle accident in his hometown of Asheville in North Carolina.

Ingram, a former driver and multiple champion winner in what has become the NASCAR XFINITY Series, was rushed to hospital on Monday directly from the accident site. He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Mission Hospital near his North Carolina home. Speaking to the press, Ingram’s family said that they are currently standing by his side and managing his care.

The family along with the clinicians are will be deciding the next steps in his treatment. The family have stated that they remain positive and hopeful about his recovery. They appreciate all the thoughts and prayers that are coming through and will provide updates on his condition when further information becomes available.

Ingram’s Family Remains Hopeful

The accident report, which was filed by the Asheville Police Department indicated that Ingram was driving a 2002 Chevrolet which collided with a 1999 Ford pick-up truck. All that we know for now was the Ford was driven by a 36-year old man from Henderson California. According to the accident report, Ingram’s Chevy was struck on the driver’s door.

In his time, Ingram was a true competitor. Racing in what is now known as the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Ingram won the championship in 1982 and again in 1985. He also picked up three titles and plenty of race finishes in the Late Model Sportsman division which later became the XFINITY series.

As a testament to his contribution to the sport, Ingram was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014. Thanks to his ability to compete in multiple events every week and his extended career, he picked up the nickname, the “Iron Man” and was clearly never saddled with the label of the underdog . According to Ingram himself, he scored a total of 317 points-paying victories in the various NASCAR competitions.

From the accident report, we know that Ingram was transported directly to Mission Hospital with undiagnosed injuries. There were two other passengers in Ingram’s car, one of which was also transported to the hospital with a possible injury to his right arm. The diver of the other vehicle was not reported to have any injuries.

In a strange twist of fate, report states that the accident occurred less than half a mile from the legendary Asheville Motor Speedway, where Ingram first rose to fame. After ending its weekly racing in 2000, the paved oval has been preserved in its original format and has become a recreation area called Carrier Park.

