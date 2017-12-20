GMS Racing Names Chad Norris as 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series Crew Chief for Spencer Gallagher

STATESVILLE N.C. (December 7, 2017) – GMS Racing officials announced today that veteran crew chief, Chad Norris will join Spencer Gallagher and the No. 23 team for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season. With many successful years of experience in the NASCAR industry, Norris has worked alongside numerous top-name drivers like Carl Edwards, Matt Kenseth, Trevor Bayne, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and most recently Brennan Poole.

“Chad will bring a lot of good and solid knowledge to this XFINITY program,” said General Manager Mike Beam. “Spencer showed a lot of improvement last season and I feel like Chad can take him to the next level. With Chad’s veteran knowledge and experience I know Spencer and this No. 23 team will succeed and excel.”

In 255 races throughout Norris’ career in the top three levels of NASCAR he has amassed three wins, 30 top-five and 107 top-10 finishes, as well as six pole awards. Most recently, Norris completed the last two NXS seasons with Brennan Poole, making the NASCAR Playoffs in 2016 and 2017.

“I am really excited to join GMS Racing for the 2018 season,” said crew chief Chad Norris. “We have all of the assets to build this XFINITY team into a top-tier competitor every weekend at the track. With Mike Beam and myself there is a lot of veteran knowledge to continue to not only help Spencer to grow as a driver but the XFINITY program as a whole.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with driver Johnny Sauter and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team's start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C.

