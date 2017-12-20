TEAM PENSKE AND LTI PRINTING ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

Leading Printing Company to be Featured as Sponsor on No. 22 XFINITY Series Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, NC (December 7, 2017) – Team Penske announced a new partnership today with LTi Printing, one of the nation’s leaders in print and print related solutions.

As part of the multi-year agreement that begins with the 2018 season, LTi Printing will be featured as the primary sponsor on Team Penske’s championship-winning No. 22 Ford Mustang team for two races in the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS), including the event at Pocono Raceway in June and at Iowa Speedway in late July. LTi Printing will also be an associate sponsor on the No. 22 NXS Ford for the rest of the 2018 season.

LTi will also provide printing services to Team Penske while the partnership will create strategic business-to-business opportunities for the industry-leading printers among the Penske Corporation companies and Team Penske’s diverse partner portfolio.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Team Penske and their NASCAR XFINITY Series program this coming year,” said Mike Frost, President of LTi Printing. “Team Penske has a proven record of success both on the track, but also in fostering solid business-to-business relationships off the track. And for us, offering such a diverse portfolio of print products and solutions allows us to be relevant to almost any Team Penske partner. After some time in the NASCAR Truck Series, we are very excited for the move to the XFINITY Series and to have the opportunity to partner with a world class racing organization like Team Penske.”

Team Penske and its partners will have access to a wide-range of printed products and services through the new partnership. LTi Printing focuses on high quality commercial print, folding cartons, pressure sensitive labels, digital printing, and fulfillment. With its branding on the No. 22 Ford Mustang next season, LTi Printing will experience unique exposure and marketing opportunities with a team that just earned its fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series Owners’ Championship.

“We welcome LTi Printing as a new partner to Team Penske and we certainly see the opportunities that exist within this new relationship,” said Roger Penske. “We believe Team Penske can help provide value to LTi through brand exposure as a race team sponsor along with a direct connection to world-class companies, and we are excited to help create solutions for our partners with a first-class printing services provider.”

LTi Printing will make the transition to Team Penske in 2018 after serving as a sponsor with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team owned by Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski this season. The company was also the entitlement sponsor for the NCWTS race at Michigan International Speedway this August – the LTi Printing 200.

About LTi Printing

LTi Printing was founded in Sturgis, Michigan in 1983 and is based on four business principles: its customers, employees, community and stakeholders. The family owned company specializes in packaging, commercial print, labels, digital print, mailing and fulfillment. Among the variety of industries served by LTi Printing are healthcare, manufacturing, food & beverage, nutraceutical, universities, sports marketing and children’s toys. LTi Printing utilizes industry-leading equipment in both production and graphic technologies and is ISO certified.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 470 major race wins, over 540 pole positions and 32 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 52-year history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. For 2018, Team Penske will compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

