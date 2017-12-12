COUNTRY 500 MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2018 LINEUP!

Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Billy Currington, Tyler Farr, Randy Houser and Many More Coming to Daytona International Speedway Memorial Day Weekend, May 25, 26 & 27, 2018

3-Day Weekend Passes, VIP Packages, Camping and Travel Packages on Sale Now!

Early-Bird Ticket Price Available Through Tuesday, January 23

(DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.) – (Dec. 12, 2017) – Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Billy Currington, Tyler Farr, Randy Houser, Midland, A Thousand Horses, 38 Special, Frankie Ballard, Colt Ford, David Nail, Craig Campbell, Michael Ray, Runaway June, High Valley, DJ Dirty and many more are set for the third annual Country 500 – The Great American Music Fest at Daytona, to be held May 25, 26 & 27, 2018, organizers announced today. Daytona International Speedway, the “World Center of Racing,” will again become the World Center of Entertainment over Memorial Day weekend. Country 500 attracted 75,000 country music loving fans from across North America to Daytona for last year’s celebration.

“Daytona Beach, Florida welcomes you to the third annual Country 500 Music Festival. As always, the festival features the very best in country music, with Toby, Chris and Dierks leading the way, plus dozens more great artists, making Country 500 the first big event of the summer. Nothing but a party; bring your best fun on over!” said Festival Producer Quint Davis.

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said, “The Country 500 is one of the most popular and anticipated music festivals of the year. The 2018 edition will once again feature a star-studded lineup of artists behind one of sport’s most iconic backdrops. We’re looking forward to welcoming music fans from all over the globe to Daytona International Speedway on Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the unofficial summer kickoff. The festival is a great opportunity to experience fantastic country music and enjoy the fun-filled atmosphere Daytona International Speedway continues to deliver.”

Three-day weekend passes, VIP packages, camping and travel packages are on sale now through Country500.com. Fans should plan to take advantage of the special early-bird pricing ($185) for 3-day weekend general admission passes available now through January 23. In addition, guests that purchase their Country 500 tickets prior to Dec. 31 can also take advantage of the payment plan (50 percent at time of purchase and 50 percent due March 1).

Country 500 festivities are spread over three days and nights of the holiday weekend, with music programmed on two performance stages, the massive Country 500 Stage as well as the more intimate Bluebird Theater tent. One of the biggest thrills of Country 500 is the ability to camp in the famed infield. Fans will once again be offered a full-range of camping opportunities for virtually any budget, from tent camping to paved RV spots with full water and power hookups. Country 500 also offers travel packages for a hassle-free way to enjoy the festival. Travel packages include hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation to the festival grounds and official t-shirts plus festival admission. Visit Country500.com for information.

For a special Country 500 experience, take advantage of one of three VIP packages offered in 2018: the VIP Pit Pass, the Crew Chief VIP Experience or the brand new SUPER Crew Chief VIP Experience (see attached for details). The VIP packages offer a premium weekend experience at three distinct price levels, along with a convenient payment plan option if needed. All packages allow for an exclusive upfront viewing area at the main Country 500 Stage where fans are close enough to touch the stage. All VIP passholders are able to take advantage of the exclusive main stage “VIP Oasis” featuring VIP-only bars with premium food and beverages for purchase, comfortable seating areas as well as shade, air-conditioned restrooms, phone charging stations, complimentary massages, Wi-Fi, a private merchandise stand and misting stations. The new SUPER Crew Chief VIP Experience allows complimentary beer, wine and alcohol throughout the entire festival weekend plus golf cart transportation between the Country 500 Stage and the Bluebird Theater. Passholders will also be allowed seamless entry from the VIP Oasis into the VIP viewing areas at the Country 500 Stage. For VIP benefits, camping information, festival details and flexible payment plan options, call 1-844-500-FEST or visit Country500.com

Fans at the festival will also have the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite country stars at artist meet-and-greets located throughout pit road and the garages. The meet and greet area proves to be a highlight for many patrons as the intimacy of meeting the artists creates lasting memories. Numerous other features—a select festival menu sold from food booths and food trucks; carnival rides; arcade games; cooling water elements; country-and-western merchandise; and more—will all be a part of the festival, as Country 500 once again transforms one of racing’s most iconic venues into country music heaven.

Visit Country500.com or call 1-844-500-FEST for tickets, camping, parking, and other festival information. Make sure to sign up on the Country 500 mailing list and get all the festival info as it becomes available. Customizable travel packages, on-site lodging opportunities and hotel information are also available at Country500.com.

Stay connected with Country 500 on Facebook, Country500.com on the web and #Country500 on Twitter.

Sponsors of Country 500 include Budweiser, Monster Energy, Toyota, and Maui Jim.

AEG Presents and Festival Productions, Inc. – New Orleans are partnering with Daytona International Speedway to produce the Country 500.

Country 500 Weekend Festival Passes

3-Day General Admission Weekend Pass ($185 early-bird all-in pricing through January 23)

General Admission to the Festival for each day; passes are non-transferable

All 3-day ticket holders will have re-entry privileges

Early admission to Country 500 each day

Access to performances by more than 20 bands over the three days on the Country 500 Stage and in the Bluebird Theater, plus a select menu of food and beverage offerings from food booths and food trucks, carnival rides, arcade games, country and western merchandise, a myriad of shade and water elements, artist meet and greets, and much more

Access to the Infield Campgrounds ONLY with separate campground wristband

VIP Pit Pass ($699 all-in pricing)

VIP admission to the Festival for each day; passes are non-transferable

Access to the Pit, a VIP standing viewing area at the Country 500 Stage with easy access to the adjacent VIP Oasis

Access to the VIP Oasis adjacent to the viewing area at the Country 500 Stage featuring:

Easy access to the Pit at the Country 500 Stage
Food and beverage for purchase from exclusive VIP vendors
Comfortable furniture
Private festival merchandise stand
Cell phone charging stations
Complimentary massages
Misting and shade
Wi-Fi access



Access to private air-conditioned flushable restrooms

Exclusive festival merchandise gift

Express VIP entrance with re-entry all weekend

Early admission to Country 500 each day

Opportunity to purchase a 3-day premium parking pass, granting access to park near the festival entrance – steps away from the VIP areas at the Country 500 Stage

On-site experience concierge

Crew Chief VIP Experience ($999 all-in pricing)

All benefits of VIP Pit Pass; PLUS

Access to an exclusive Crew Chief only standing viewing area in the Pit at the Country 500 stage – the areas closest to the stage will be reserved for Crew Chiefs – with easy access to the adjacent VIP Oasis

Exclusive access to the Crew Chief VIP Deck at the Country 500 Stage featuring a covered viewing platform with premium seated viewing of the main stage.

Access to the VIP Viewing area at the Bluebird Theater – exclusively for the Crew Chief VIP passholders – with dedicated bar, stage-front seating and standing viewing areas and air-conditioned flushable restrooms

Exclusive opportunity to purchase a VIP parking pass, granting access to park near the festival entrance – steps away from the VIP areas at the Country 500 Stage (parking spaces closest to infield entrance will be reserved for Crew Chief VIPs)

Country 500 Crew Chief VIP Laminate with commemorative lanyard

(NEW) SUPER Crew Chief VIP Experience ($1599 all-in pricing)

All benefits of the Crew Chief VIP; PLUS

Complimentary beverages (beer, wine and alcohol) within the VIP Oasis throughout the entire Festival weekend

Golf cart transportation between the Country 500 Stage and the Bluebird Theater

Exclusive SUPER Crew Chief merchandise gift

3-day premium parking pass (1 per order)

Country 500 VIP Oasis

Exclusive area for all VIP passholders featuring VIP-only bars with premium food and beverages for purchase, comfortable seating and shade, air-conditioned restrooms, phone charging stations, complimentary massages, Wi-Fi, a private merchandise stand and misting stations.

Easy entry to the VIP Oasis from the VIP parking area or from within the festival

Seamless entry from the VIP Oasis to the VIP viewing areas at the Country 500 Stage

