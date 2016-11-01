Richard Childress Racing and Caterpillar Inc. Extend Partnership

Global leader to continue primary sponsorship of No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet for select races and expand new digital and social content campaigns

WELCOME, N.C. (December 12, 2017) — Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Caterpillar Inc. have renewed their overall partnership and sponsorship of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro team, and will use the platform for the introduction of new digital and social content campaigns.

The partnership between RCR and Caterpillar began in 2009 and has been highlighted by the Cat Racing program’s consistent activation and engagement with Cat dealers and customers. Since the 2014 debut of driver/crew chief combination of Ryan Newman and Luke Lambert, the team has earned a career-best finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point standings, coming within one point of winning the coveted championship. Consistency has remained a strong suit and in four seasons, the 31 team has earned three NASCAR Playoffs berths, one victory, 19 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes.

“I am happy to announce the continuation of our partnership with Caterpillar and the No. 31 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet and interact with so many Cat dealers, customers and equipment operators through the past nine years. They are passionate about both racing and their Cat equipment, and I share their passion for both. I have used Cat equipment for many years and there is no better heavy machinery on the market. We’ve enjoyed our long-term association with Caterpillar, and helped them sell a lot of equipment over the years. I’m proud to represent the Cat brand.”

Last month, Caterpillar rolled out its new digital and social content campaigns on several platforms utilizing RCR assets to enhance the integrated partnership. From simple tune ins to long-form features, Cat is showcasing the RCR team’s implementation of the Cat S60 phone in competition, as well as its driver’s off-track devotion to conservation with the help of Cat Compact Track Loaders and the Newman family’s animal rescue and education facility in North Carolina.

“Some of our strongest brand ambassadors are found in our friends on the RCR team,” said Caterpillar Vice President, Nigel Lewis. “Together, we share a commitment to teamwork, advanced technology and healthy competition. Because of our partnership with RCR, we have engaged and entertained countless customers over the years across North America, and built lasting relationships and strong customer loyalty as a result. We look forward to another exciting racing season and extending the relationship beyond the track, reaching a much broader group of our customers during our sponsorship throughout the year.”

The world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives began as a sponsor in NASCAR in 1993. Caterpillar was a team sponsor in the NASCAR XFINITY Series from 1995 to 1996 before moving to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 1997. Its relationship with RCR began in 2009, where it remains as one of the most prominent brands competing in the elite division.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com ) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s/Grainger/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro) and second-year XFINITY Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro).

About Caterpillar:

For nearly 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2013 sales and revenues of $55.656 billion, Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three product segments – Resource Industries, Construction Industries and Energy & Transportation – and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

