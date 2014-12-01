Niece Motorsports to Form Technical Alliance with GMS Racing

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 13, 2017) – Niece Motorsports announced today that it will form a technical alliance with GMS Racing for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. In addition to the technical alliance, Niece Motorsports will move shop locations from China Grove to Statesville to be closer to GMS.

The partnership will see GMS provide Niece Motorsports with chassis, body, suspension and engineering support.

“I’m really proud of how far this team has come in the last year,” said team owner Al Niece. “I’m proud of this team’s growth and everything we’ve accomplished this year. I’m thrilled to begin working with GMS this offseason and into next year. This really gives us the chance to improve our program, by aligning with a team that has a proven track record. It’s going to be our job next year to go out there and perform at a high level.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of Niece Motorsports’ driver lineup with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine running full time in NCWTS competition in 2018.

Cody Efaw, who served as the crew chief on the No. 45 in 2017, will serve as the General Manager moving into 2018.

“This season was a growing year for this team,” said Efaw. “We accomplished a lot and put together more competitive trucks as the season progressed. The opportunity to align with GMS was a no-brainer. This alliance will give Niece Motorsports the chance to continue to grow this program. GMS has been the class of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and we are looking forward to having access to their equipment and insight. We have assembled a very strong team and this alliance will only make our program stronger.”

The 2018 crew chief lineup for Niece Motorsports will be announced later this month.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

