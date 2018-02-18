Rick Ware Racing acquires Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series charter for 2018

Team looking to line up primary driver and marketing partners

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that they have acquired a charter from a current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) team to utilize during the 2018 season.

The acquisition of the charter signifies that RWR will compete full-time in the Cup Series next season with the No. 51 entry beginning with the 60th annual Daytona 500 on Sun, Feb. 18, 2018.

The Thomasville, N.C.-based team also plans to field an “open” car throughout the season with the No. 52 entry.

In addition to gaining a charter, RWR will have the continued support of major associate marketing partners Lilly Trucking, Keen Building Systems, Bubba Burger and Spoonful of Music.

Additionally, RWR is upgrading their current 20,000 square foot shop to include updated equipment and personnel, including engineering support on and off the road.

“Rick Ware Racing is going into our 27th year and we are more excited than ever,” said team principal Rick Ware. “The Lord has blessed us with some great opportunities and alliances.

“We’re dedicated to improving our program from top to bottom during the offseason and with a charter, it brings a lot to the table not only for our drivers but our partners too.

“We’re looking forward to making 2018 one of our best seasons yet.”

To help the team in on-track performance, the team will also be building and acquiring cars throughout the off-season and will have Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Fusions and Toyota Camrys at their disposal throughout the season.

RWR plans to solidify new additional associate marketing partners as well over the next few weeks while finalizing their driver lineup for the No. 51 charter and No. 52 open cars in the immediate future.

