Driver Analysis: Harrison Burton

Tweet Harrison Burton, driver of the No. 51 DEX Imaging Toyota, practices for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 27, 2017 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers analysis continues with Huntersville, North Carolina native Harrison Burton. It was a busy 2017 season in general for the 17-year-old.

Burton made six starts in the Truck Series, one start in the ARCA Racing Series, one start in the CARS Super Late Model Tour and competed in the full K&N Pro Series East series while winning the championship. Needless to say, Burton loves racing and is a fast-rising star who we will see competing for wins and championships in years to come.

Let’s take a look, however, at Burton’s 2017 Truck Series season.

As mentioned, he made six starts as a rookie this season at Martinsville, Dover, Iowa, Eldora, Bristol and Martinsville. His best finish came at the fall Martinsville race where he finished fourth. He scored one top five and one top 10 finish. Burton’s average start was 12.8 and his average finish was 12.3. He really shone in the Martinsville race, though, as Burton started 10th, finished 10th in Stage 1 and sixth in Stage 2. The No. 51 rallied to a fourth-place finish, which gave him his career-best finish in the Truck Series.

Burton talks about his Martinsville race. “I just want to say how proud I am of my whole team,” he said. “Everyone at KBM worked hard to bring me a fast No. 51 DEX Imaging Tundra for my final race of the season and I’m happy with my fourth-place finish.”

You can follow Harrison Burton on Twitter and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **