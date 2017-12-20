Driver Analysis: Myatt Snider

The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was an interesting one for Myatt Snider to say the least. The 23-year old made just eight starts in the no.51 Louisiana Hot Sauce Toyota Tundra. Those eight starts came at Daytona, Fort Worth, Kentucky, Chicago, Las Vegas, Talladega, Fort Worth and Homestead. In his 2017 season, he only suffered two DNF’s which came at Texas and Las Vegas in which Snider was involved in crashes.

The son of NBC commentator Marty Snider averaged a 10.5 start and an average finish of 13.4. Snider’s best finish of the year came at the famed Talladega Superspeedway where he finished third. While other finishes include tenth at Daytona, 16th at Texas and Kentucky, tenth at Chicago, 28th at Las Vegas (DNF), 12th at Fort Worth and Homestead.

By having these finishes, Myatt collected one top five and three top ten finishes, with 26 laps led. His best qualifying start was at Kentucky where he started sixth. Despite having two DNF’s in his eight starts, he was not happy with a 12th place finish to end the season but was glad to be apart of Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Well, I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to earn the Owner’s Championship for my guys, because they deserved it,” Snider said. “My team worked hard all year to bring me fast trucks and they never gave up on me like I never gave up on them. We were just a little off tonight and couldn’t get the handling quite right. But, I want to thank everyone at KBM, Kyle (Busch), Liberty Tax Service, Louisiana Hot Sauce and everyone else who made this year possible for me. I learned a lot and enjoyed every minute of the experience.”

Myatt Snider is on Twitter @MyattSnider and on Instagram @Myatt_Snider. Louisiana Hot Sauce racing’s twitter page is @Lhsracing.

