Driver Analysis: T.J. Bell And Regan Smith

Tweet DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Regan Smith, driver of the No. 92 BTS Tire & Wheel/Commercial Tire & Service/Advance Auto Parts/Carquest/Valvoline Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 23, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

T.J. Bell and Regan Smith are NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regulars. This season marked Bell’s 15th year in the series, while it was Smith’s sixth year. Smith made 13th starts while Bell made 15 starts in the 2017 season.

Smith made his first start of the year at Daytona International Speedway by qualifying 25th and finished sixth after the last lap melee, while Bell made his first start at Atlanta and finished 17th. Like most drivers who faced setbacks during the season, Smith had two DNF’s at Charlotte and Talladega, while Bell had five DNF’s at Dover, Iowa, Kentucky, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Despite having the DNF’s this season Smith’s sixth-place finish at Daytona was followed up by one more top 10 result at Dover where he finished seventh. Throughout the season, he averaged a 19.4 start and a 14.1 average finish.

Bell, on the hand, had a 21.3 average start and a 19.9 average finish. Bell’s best finishes of the year came at Charlotte, Fort Worth and Pocono of 14th.

When the season was over, Smith was scored 18th in the standings while Bell ended the year in 20th.

Smith’s Twitter handle is @ReganSmith. You can follow T.J. Bell on Twitter at @TJBell_racing.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **