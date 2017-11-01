Driver Analysis: Jordan Anderson

Tweet DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Jordan Anderson, driver of the No. 74 Lucas Oil Chevrolet during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 23, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

It is apparent that Jordan Anderson is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The 26-year-old is highly interactive with the fans on social media. He has even held contests on Twitter where fans can have their names on the truck lid. It’s safe to say Anderson is respected among the fans on and off the track.

In 2017, Anderson was making his fourth season start in the Truck Series. During this season he made 20 of 23 starts, however, it wasn’t easy at first for the Forest Acres, South Carolina driver. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, Anderson was involved in a vicious crash on the frontstretch, almost overturning his truck. Thankfully, he escaped the truck crash without any injuries and was relegated to a 28th place finish at the end of the day. Troubles followed him a week later at Martinsville Speedway where once again he had problems, this time with brake issues.

In Kansas, he was able to put the troubles behind him and finished 19th. However, he would continue to struggle in places like Kentucky, Michigan, Bristol, Chicago, Loudon and Fort Worth, where Anderson suffered more DNF’s throughout the season. His best finish in 2017 came in the second to final race of the season, where Anderson placed 13th at Phoenix International Raceway, after not finishing the Texas race a week earlier.

The 2017 season saw him with an average start of 24.0 and an average finish of 21.2 with 74.6 percent laps completed.

Jordan will look to improve upon these finishes in the 2018 season and continue to be a fan favorite throughout the garage. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **