Driver Analysis: Wendell Chavous

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Wendell Chavous, driver of the No. 49 Peak Nutritional Products Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 23, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This year Wendell Chavous was racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the third time in his career. He made all but two starts in the 2017 season. While only collecting five DNF’s, he finished in the top 20 in 12 races in what was almost his first full season start. Not bad for the Hepzibah, Georgia driver, who had only made 10 starts prior to the ’17 season with his last start coming two years ago.

His worst finish of the season was at Kansas Speedway back in May where he finished 31st, while his best finish of the season was 14th in a wild Las Vegas Motor Speedway race. Despite having an up and down season, Chavous was able to lead two laps at Las Vegas. He also stayed in the top 20 in points throughout the season averaging a 20.4 finish and completed 88.4 percent of the laps. In the final race of the year, he was able to place 23rd after starting 24th at Homestead.

After all was said and done, Chavous placed 16th in the final point standings of the year. Chavous will look to add upon those numbers in the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

