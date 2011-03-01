Air Force Announces Continued Partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports for 2018, Enlists New Driver

Tweet The No. 43 United States Air Force No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (December 18, 2017) – The Air Force begins its 18th year of sponsorship in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, partnering with Richard Petty Motorsports for a 10th consecutive season.

Air Force Recruiting Service, charged with the mission to inspire, engage and recruit future Airmen, sees the continued association as an opportunity to build awareness about the Air Force.

“The Air Force is excited to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports once again and this year we are ‘enlisting’ a new driver, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr.,” said Timothy Hanson, Air Force Recruiting Service Strategic Marketing Division chief. “NASCAR and other motorsports align well with our target audience’s interests and the Air Force’s commitment to teamwork and technology.”

As a partner of the new No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, the Air Force team will be featured during the two most patriotic race weekends of the year: July 4th weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Veterans Day weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) International Raceway.

“The combination of Bubba Wallace and the iconic No. 43 provides a continuing sponsorship opportunity that reflects our Air Force core values and has a positive impact on generating public awareness about the U.S. Air Force, our people and our mission,” Hanson said. “Like NASCAR, much of our work is based on science, technology, engineering and math principles and this sponsorship is a great way to highlight that connection.”

“I’m proud to join the men and women of the Air Force and represent them on and off the track,” said Wallace. “I’m also really looking forward to meeting the next wave of Airmen and play my part to engage, inspire and bring awareness to the unique opportunities which lie within our United States Air Force. I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with some Airmen and they are the best at what they do. I admire them for their service and the protections they provide our country.”

“The U.S. Air Force has been partners with us for a long time,” added Richard Petty, Co-Owner, Richard Petty Motorsports. “It’s a special partnership for us because we get to thank the men and women who protect our freedom each weekend, but also get to talk to new recruits about the Air Force and what opportunities they have. It’s been great for both of us.”

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 with Darrell “Bubba” Wallace in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with primary partners Click n’ Close, STP, and the U.S. Air Force.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **