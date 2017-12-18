Anderson’s Maple Syrup Returns to Richard Childress Racing for 2018 Season

WELCOME, N.C. ( December 18, 2017 ) – Continuing a relationship which began in 2014, Anderson’s Maple Syrup will partner with Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR XFINITY Series program. The Wisconsin-based pure maple syrup company joins Matt Tifft and the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro team for a multi-race program for the 2018 season.

“We are very excited to be a part of the RCR team once again and join Matt Tifft in his quest for a championship,” said Steve Anderson, President of Anderson’s Maple Syrup. “We hope the energy that our Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup provides will push Matt to many great finishes in 2018.”

Anderson’s Maple Syrup first partnered with RCR in 2014 for multiple XFINITY Series races on the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro. During the 2017 XFINITY Series season, the family-owned company was featured as a primary partner for multiple races on the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro and one race on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro.

The largest packager of pure maple syrup in the Midwest also takes their racing off the track and into grocery stores across the nation through their partnership with RCR. During the partnership with RCR, the team’s drivers have participated in supermarket shopping sprees on behalf of Anderson’s Maple Syrup, with the benefits going to either local food banks or deserving members of the community.

Tifft joins RCR for the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series season and will pilot the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro. Tifft has made 70 starts in NASCAR’s three national touring series and is coming off a successful rookie season in the XFINITY Series. During the 2017 season, the Hinckley, Ohio native secured two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes, making the XFINITY Series Playoffs and collecting a seventh-place finish in the driver championship standings.

“RCR and Anderson’s Maple Syrup are both family-owned and operated companies, which makes the partnership between us flow easily,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “We’re thrilled to have them on board with Matt and our XFINITY program for the 2018 season and look forward to racing together both at the track and down grocery store aisles.”

Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup can be found in grocery stores and specialty shops across the country. The Anderson’s family promise is to provide their customers with the finest American made all-natural pure maple products. For more information, visit andersonsmaplesyrup.com

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com

About Anderson’s Maple Syrup:

In 1928, Paul Anderson first shared the distinct taste of Wisconsin’s Northwoods by producing sweet pure maple syrup, and starting a 90-year pure maple syrup tradition. Three generations later his grandson, Steve Anderson, still carries on this syrup making heritage by bottling pure maple syrup from the same sugar bush his grandfather tapped for so many years. Anderson’s Maple Syrup is pure, all natural and a healthy alternative for families. From its humble roots in Cumberland, Wisconsin; Anderson’s Maple Syrup is still made with the love your family would expect. Try Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup in coffee or tea as a sweetener, and on ice cream as a topping. Today, some of the top barbecue grillers and chefs in the country eye Anderson’s as one of the best ingredients and glazes for most meats, fruits & veggies for summertime use and ham glazes for the special occasions. From our farm to your kitchen Anderson’s can be found in grocery & specialty Stores around the country. “Everything tastes better with Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup”. For more information on Anderson’s Maple Syrup visit andersonsmaplesyrup.com , and follow Anderson’s Maple Syrup Racing at andersonsracing.com , on Twitter via @AndersonMaple and on Facebook via Andersons Maple Syrup

