Driver Analysis: Austin Wayne Self

The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver analysis continues with Austin Wayne Self. Wayne self was making his second year start in the Truck Series. Last year, he completed all but one race while in 2017, Wayne Self raced in 18 of the scheduled 23.

Like most drivers, his season started at the famed Daytona International Speedway in February driving the no.32 AM Technical Solutions for Tim Self and it almost turned out to be an upset win. On the very last lap, there was a multi vehicle accident that included several of the top contenders battling for the win. Wayne Self was able to escape disaster and tried to catch eventual race winner Kaz Grala. However, he had to settle for a second place finish the best of his career.

Throughout the season, he drove for various owners such as Al Niece, Craig Martins and Shane Lamb. Since that best career finish at Daytona, Wayne Self did not compete again until the fourth race of the season at Kansas Speedway, where he started 21st and finished 15th. A week later at Charlotte he finished in the twelfth position. Although, Wayne Self suffered a couple of setbacks at Fort Worth by finishing 12th in a crash and 23rd at Iowa due to another crash. He would go on to have four DNF’s at Bristol (parked), Las Vegas (crash), Martinsville (engine) and Phoenix (engine).

Otherwise, Wayne Self would collect one top five and two top ten finishes, with an average start of 20.6 and an average finish of 17.1. In his last race of the season at Homestead, he started 18th and finished 17th to end the 2017 NASCAR Truck Series season. Wayne Self will be ready to go once the 2018 season starts.

“We certainly have a lot to be thankful for this season,” Self said. “To open our year up with a second-place finish at Daytona – almost a win. That’s pretty incredible. I was proud of that.”

“I’m ready to go,” he said. “You know, I’m very fortunate. I have a lot of great partners that have allowed me to thrive this season and they’re all coming back next year.”

“Without the support of Don’t mess with Texas, GO TEXAN AM Technical Solutions and B&D Industries Inc. – there would be no Austin Wayne Self on the race track,” Self said. “We’re working hard on some awesome things both on and off the track next year and it’s hard to believe that Daytona will be here in less than 90 days.”

You can follow Austin on Twitter @AustinWSelf and his team @AMRacingNASCAR.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **