Driver Analysis: Stewart Friesen

The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was an interesting one for the no.52 Halmar Racing driver Stewart Friesen. Friesen, who was in his second season, made 19 starts out of 23. In 2016, he was only made six starts.

In the season opener at Daytona, Friesen only got to complete at least two laps due to a major accident on the front stretch that took out most of the field. What a way to start the season. In the coming week at Atlanta, he would put that disastrous start behind him to finish 19th after starting 20th. At Kansas, Dover, Fort Worth, Bristol and Las Vegas he wound up not finishing those races due to mechanical issues and being involved in a couple of crashes.

Friesen’s season really shined at Eldora Speedway in July. The current dirt track racer used his experience on dirt to start on the pole after the heat races and would go on to finish second behind race winner and two time champion Matt Crafton. This would be the best finish of the 34-year old’s career and the highlight of his season despite not qualifying at Gateway and Iowa.

Friesen averaged a 16.4 start and had an average finish of 17.2 with 103 laps led. During the 2017 season, he collected two top five and five top ten finishes. He finished the season at Homestead with a seventh place finish. In the meantime, Friesen will be racing in his dirt modified and sprint cars before the 2018 season starts.

Stewart Friesen’s Twitter handle is @StewartFriesen and his team handle is @HalmarRacing.

For more information on Stewart Friesen and Halmar Racing, you may visit his website at www.stewartfriesen.net

